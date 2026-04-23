Trump says Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended by three weeks

Shafaq News- Washington

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by three weeks, US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday, following a meeting in the White House with top US officials.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the leaders ​of Lebanon ​and Israel could ⁠meet at ​the White House ​during the next three weeks, adding, “The United States is going to work with Lebanon to help it protect itself from Hezbollah.”

He also ​told ​reporters ⁠that Iran “will have ​to cut ​funding ⁠for Lebanon's Hezbollah.”

Earlier, Israeli media reported that the Israeli government is seeking to raise a Lebanese law banning recognition of Israel during upcoming talks in Washington and push for its repeal.