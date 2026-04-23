Trump says Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended by three weeks
Shafaq News- Washington
The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by three weeks, US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday, following a meeting in the White House with top US officials.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the leaders of Lebanon and Israel could meet at the White House during the next three weeks, adding, “The United States is going to work with Lebanon to help it protect itself from Hezbollah.”
He also told reporters that Iran “will have to cut funding for Lebanon's Hezbollah.”
Earlier, Israeli media reported that the Israeli government is seeking to raise a Lebanese law banning recognition of Israel during upcoming talks in Washington and push for its repeal.