Iran warns residents to leave Qatar’s Doha

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Doha

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday urged residents of Qatar’s capital, Doha, to evacuate, marking the second such alert after a similar notice for Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the country’s military bodies, described the area as a legitimate target, citing the presence of US forces and interests, while accusing its media platforms of inciting the Iranian population.

The warning follows similar alerts in recent days targeting energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, including the Al-Hosn Gas Field in the UAE.

Meanwhile, loud explosions reverberated across Iraq’s Basra province. A source informed Shafaq News that the blasts were caused by roughly 30 Iranian missiles striking sites in Kuwait.