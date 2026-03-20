Iran warns residents to leave UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Ras Al-Khaimah

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday warned residents in Ras Al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, to leave the city, saying it could become a target “in the near future.”

In a statement, the IRGC said the warning was linked to “the use of the area in activities directed against Iranian-controlled islands.” The group said it had issued prior warnings to Emirati authorities over what it called a dangerous course, holding them responsible for any consequences.

The warning follows similar alerts in recent days targeting energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, including the Al-Hosn Gas Field in the UAE.