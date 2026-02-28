Iran warns US, Israel of fallout from ongoing strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

Israel and the United States have set in motion consequences they can no longer "control" by attacking Iran, Ebrahim Azizi, head of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, wrote on X on Saturday.

We warned you!Now you have started down a path which end is no longer in your control. — ابراهیم عزیزی (@Ebrahimazizi33) February 28, 2026

Azizi previously indicated that Iran would continue engagement with Washington after a third round of negotiations but “will not relinquish its rights,” warning that any miscalculation could “ignite” the Middle East.

Meanwhile, an Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran is preparing a “harsh” response to the attacks. Brigadier General Cyrus Amanollahi, deputy commander of the Iranian Army Ground Forces, also stated that units remain at “high readiness” across drone, air defense, and missile systems and are fully prepared to confront hostile actions.

Israeli media reported that the strikes targeted official and security facilities in several Iranian cities, including Tehran, while Iranian outlets said explosions were heard in multiple areas and air defense systems were activated.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States had launched “major combat operations in Iran” shortly before. On Friday, referring to the latest round of nuclear talks in Geneva, he said he was “not happy” with the negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program but signaled he would allow more time for diplomacy to avoid another war in the Middle East.

