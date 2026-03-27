Iran vows retaliation after Israeli strikes on steel plants

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran said Friday that Israeli strikes targeted major steel plants, a power station, and civilian nuclear sites, accusing Israel of expanding attacks on critical infrastructure.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the strikes hit two of Iran’s largest steel facilities, adding that Israel carried out the operation “in coordination with the United States.”

He said the attack contradicts a US diplomatic window announced a day earlier and warned Iran would impose a “very heavy price” in response.

Earlier, Tehran threatened to strike six steel plants in Israel and targets across five regional countries in retaliation for attacks on facilities in Ahvaz. Israel said it launched a broad operation targeting three sites in Iran, while Israeli media reported airstrikes on two major steel plants in the Ahvaz area, describing them as linked to Iran’s nuclear program.

The strikes come despite US President Donald Trump’s pledge to pause attacks on Iranian energy facilities for 10 days until April 6.