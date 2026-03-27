Trump awaits Iran response to 15-point war plan

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

The Trump administration is awaiting Iran’s response to a 15-point peace proposal aimed at ending nearly a month of war, US media reported Friday.

CBS News cited sources describing Tehran’s reply as a decisive moment in the current negotiation track, while a source told Reuters the response is expected later today and has been conveyed through intermediaries.

An Iranian official said Tehran had already delivered its reply via Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator, describing the US proposal as “one-sided and unfair” and lacking the minimum conditions for success. Iran’s response includes demands for a full halt to US-Israeli military action, compensation for war damage, and full control over the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian media.

The US proposal calls for Iran to halt nuclear weapons development, transfer highly enriched uranium stockpiles to the International Atomic Energy Agency, address its ballistic missile program, reopen Hormuz, and stop support for armed groups in the region.

Iranian sources said no framework for talks is currently in place and accused Washington of using negotiations to buy time for further military action.

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