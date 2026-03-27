Iraq risks isolation as factions widen attacks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq faces a growing risk of regional isolation if it fails to curb Iran-aligned armed groups launching cross-border attacks as the country becomes a frontline in the US–Iran confrontation.

According to the National, since the war began last month, these factions have struck bases hosting US forces, targeted sites they say house American personnel in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region, and hit energy infrastructure linked to US, Jordanian, and Gulf interests.

Arab and Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, have urged Baghdad to act to stop the attacks and prevent further escalation. Iraq’s foreign ministry rejected the use of its territory to target neighboring countries and considers their security part of its own.

An Iraqi politician warned the country could enter “a new phase of isolation” unless it maintains integration with its neighbors. But restraining the factions is complex. They hold political representation, influence across state institutions, and an entrenched presence on the ground. “Taking action without triggering internal conflict requires political will, unity, and careful execution,” the official said, adding that the attacks are illegal and must be stopped or prosecuted.

The challenge is compounded by Iraq’s internal political transition, limiting caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s ability to balance ties between Washington and Tehran.

Officials in the Kurdistan Region say the situation reflects a deeper loss of state control. A senior Kurdish official said hundreds of rockets and drones have been launched at the Region in recent weeks without arrests or accountability, adding that confidence in Baghdad’s assurances is eroding across the Gulf.

Analysts say Iraq’s fragmented political structure has left it vulnerable to pressure from competing powers, with the government struggling to assert full sovereignty over armed groups operating within its borders.

Another Iraqi official said the country needs time, urging Gulf states to remain patient. “We are the only country hit by both sides,” the official said. “We need our partners to stand with us as we navigate this.”