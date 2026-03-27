Iraqi parliament to proceed with presidential election, says Al-Halbousi

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The legislature will move forward with electing the country’s president in line with constitutional provisions, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi said on Friday, stressing that further delays are no longer acceptable.

In a post on X, Al-Halbousi stated that “The Council of Representatives will assume its constitutional responsibility and proceed with completing this entitlement,” warning, “the delay is directly undermining state stability and disrupting the functioning of government institutions.”

He noted that “sufficient time had been given to reach political consensus and agree on a suitable candidate,” but said the continued delay has exceeded acceptable limits.

إنّ تأخير انتخاب رئيس الجمهورية لم يعد مقبولاً، لما له من تأثيرٍ مباشر على استقرار الدولة وانتظام عمل مؤسساتها، في وقتٍ يتطلع فيه العراقيون إلى حسم هذا الاستحقاق الدستوري.لقد أُعطي الوقت الكافي للوصول إلى توافقٍ واختيار شخصيةٍ مناسبة، إلا إن استمرار التأخير تجاوز حدوده… — هيبت الحلبوسي (@HaibetHamad) March 27, 2026

Earlier today, a total of 220 out of 329 members of Iraq’s parliament submitted a signed request, urging the parliamentary leadership to schedule a session next Monday to elect the country’s president. In a letter addressed to the parliament’s Speakership, the lawmakers, representing more than two-thirds of the legislature, said their request is based on constitutional provisions and “reflects the need to meet current political requirements.’