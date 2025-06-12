Iran unleashes major nuclear expansion in response to IAEA resolution

Shafaq News/ Iran has announced an expansion of its nuclear activities in response to a recent resolution adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which accuses Tehran of failing to meet its non-proliferation obligations.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), revealed on Thursday that new technical measures have been ordered, including the activation of a third uranium enrichment facility and a sweeping upgrade of the country’s centrifuge infrastructure.

"We will replace our first-generation centrifuges with sixth-generation machines," Kamalvandi said, noting that enrichment capacity will increase markedly in both volume and efficiency.

The decision follows instructions from AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami to establish a new enrichment complex at what was described as “a secure location.” At the same time, aging IR-1 centrifuges at the Fordow underground nuclear site will be replaced with advanced IR-6 models.

“These steps are part of Iran’s calibrated response,” Kamalvandi said, stressing that more measures are under consideration and will be announced in due course.

The announcement came just hours after the IAEA’s 35-member Board of Governors passed a resolution—reportedly spearheaded by the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom—accusing Iran of failing to cooperate with the agency and breaching its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Kamalvandi criticized the resolution as a strategic misstep by Western powers. “They wrongly believe political pressure can force Iran to retreat from its rightful positions,” he said. “We had already warned that we would adjust our actions accordingly.”

While Iran maintains that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful and continues to operate under international monitoring, it has repeatedly rejected what it describes as politicized pressure from Western governments. Tehran insists that all of its nuclear activities remain within the framework of the NPT and under the oversight of the IAEA’s technical protocols.