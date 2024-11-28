Iran announces expansion of uranium enrichment program

Shafaq News/ Iran has unveiled plans to expand its uranium enrichment program at its nuclear facilities, informing the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its intention to install more centrifuges at both the Fordow and Natanz sites.

This expansion involves the addition of eight new clusters of advanced IR-6 centrifuges at Fordow, enabling uranium enrichment up to a purity level of 5%.

According to an IAEA report, “Iran has already started operating some of the newly installed machines.” This move raises international concerns about the potential for uranium enrichment to reach higher levels, up to 60% purity, which is close to weapons-grade material.

On Sunday, Iran began operating these advanced centrifuges by injecting gas into them, as a response to the IAEA's decision regarding Tehran’s nuclear program.

The IAEA recently adopted a resolution criticizing Iran for its lack of cooperation on nuclear issues. The resolution, introduced by Western powers (UK, France, Germany, and the US), urged Iran to fulfill its legal obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and provide credible explanations for uranium particles found at undeclared sites. It passed with 19 votes in favor, 12 abstentions, and opposition from China, Russia, and Burkina Faso.

The IAEA's resolution also calls for a comprehensive report on Iran's nuclear activities by spring 2025.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf criticized the IAEA’s Board of Governors as “unjustified,” accusing the European Troika and the United States of “using Iran’s nuclear activities as a pretext for their actions against Tehran.” Ghalibaf emphasized that “Iran sees its actions as a legitimate response to Western policies.”

Behrouz Kamalvandi, Deputy Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, confirmed in a televised interview that “Iran is exercising its right to develop its nuclear program for peaceful purposes, despite international sanctions and pressure.”