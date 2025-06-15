Iran thwarts Israeli attacks, launches retaliatory strikes

Shafaq News/ Iran’s air defenses intercepted Israeli strikes targeting Ahvaz and Tabriz, as both countries escalate their ongoing military confrontation, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

Tabriz’s Crisis Management Directorate confirmed that Israeli munitions were aimed at railway infrastructure in East Azerbaijan province, which Iran claims was an attempt to cripple key transport routes. “Our air defenses responded decisively.”

In retaliation, Iran’s military said it launched precision strikes on what it described as “residential locations of several Israeli commanders and scientists.” A military spokesperson revealed that the attacks hit “critical sites and key facilities,” warning that Tehran has an extensive target bank and accusing Israel of using civilians as human shields.

Meanwhile, Israeli media highlighted growing concerns over civil defense preparedness. The State Comptroller flagged major deficiencies in shelter infrastructure in Bat Yam, a coastal city near Tel Aviv now under increased threat from Iranian missile fire.

The latest escalation began on June 13 with Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, which struck Iranian nuclear facilities, IRGC compounds, and research centers. Iran responded with True Promise 3, launching drones and ballistic missiles at Israeli military targets and cities including Haifa and Tel Aviv.