Iran threatens to shut Hormuz completely if US hits its energy

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz completely and strike regional energy infrastructure if its power facilities come under attack, the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said on Sunday.

In a statement, the command added that Hormuz would remain shut until Iran’s damaged energy facilities are rebuilt, warning of large-scale strikes on Israeli energy and communications infrastructure. It also threatened to target energy assets and infrastructure across the Middle East with US ownership.

The warning follows US President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to launch broad strikes on Iranian energy sites within 48 hours if Tehran does not fully reopen Hormuz, starting with a major facility before expanding to additional targets.