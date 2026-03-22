Iraq’s CF delays PM nomination pending regional war outcome

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Leaders of Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF), the largest parliamentary coalition, postponed selecting the next prime minister until the end of the ongoing US-Israel war with Iran, to ensure the nominee can manage the country during the current phase, a CF source within told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The sources pointed out that “some parties are pushing to renew the term of caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani by nominating him to lead what they described as a rescue government to handle the current situation.” However, the sources said the bloc has nearly agreed to pick a candidate from outside the current list under review.

Earlier, a source within the CF said its leadership agreed to delay a final decision on the premiership until after the regional conflict concludes.

The Framework nominated the head of the State of Law Coalition Nouri Al-Maliki on January 24, a move that opened the door to negotiations to form a new government. Al-Maliki’s nomination faced opposition from some Sunni and Shiite factions, as well as strong rejection from the US administration.

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