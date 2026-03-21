Former Speaker calls for 45-day emergency government in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Former Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani on Saturday called for the formation of a 45-day emergency government, amid ongoing political deadlock.

In a post on X, al-Mashhadani appealed to parliamentary blocs and the current speaker and his deputies to convene an extraordinary session to approve the temporary arrangement.

The Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) —the largest bloc in parliament— has agreed to delay selecting a prime minister until after the ongoing regional war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, a source told Shafaq News on Monday.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing system, top positions are distributed along sectarian lines, with the presidency held by a Kurd, the prime ministership by a Shiite Muslim, and the speakership by a Sunni Arab. The CF nominated former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki on January 24, but disputes over electing a president continue to block the process, as the constitution requires parliament to choose a head of state before assigning a prime minister-designate —a deadline that expired on January 28.

Read more: Iraq PM race stuck between largest bloc dispute and US pressure