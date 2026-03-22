US strikes PMF site in Iraq's Al-Anbar, no casualties

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A US airstrike on Sunday hit a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) base in Al-Anbar province, causing material damage without casualties.

In a statement, PMF Al-Anbar Operations clarified that the strike targeted the 1st Battalion of the 13th Brigade (Liwa Al-Tufuf) in the Area 160 zone.

The strike follows a series of US airstrikes on PMF positions since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran, including sites in Al-Anbar, Baghdad, Babil, Kirkuk, Nineveh, Diyala, and Saladin.