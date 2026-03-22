Baghdad families scale back Eid celebrations amid regional tensions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Many families in Baghdad have adjusted their plans for Eid al-Fitr, opting for simpler and lower-cost activities due to regional conflict and unstable weather conditions.

Mina, 27, told Shafaq News she limited her holiday to visiting relatives and close friends, along with a short outing with her six-year-old daughter to an entertainment venue in the Rusafa district, adding that “Concerns over the conflict, combined with economic uncertainty and fluctuating weather marked by rain, storms, and lower temperatures, prompted the family to revise its plans.”

Another resident, Umm Layan, 33, noted that she chose to take her two daughters to a children’s beauty center in the Karkh district, explaining that families are increasingly seeking safer indoor locations. She added that concerns over drone activity and reports of strikes on sites inside and outside the capital influenced her decision to shorten holiday activities, both to reduce expenses and limit potential risks.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Ayman Sami said he and his friends created an alternative plan by gathering at each other’s homes in rotation, sharing simple meals and playing video games.

Sami said the discussions among his group have increasingly focused on political and security developments, reflecting concerns over possible economic challenges linked to the conflict, including disruptions to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on oil exports.

“Eid trips to the Kurdistan Region, once a popular option in previous years, have become more difficult due to tighter security measures and rising tensions,” he stressed.