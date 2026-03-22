President Barzani, Turkish FM highlight unity and hope in Nowruz message

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reviewed regional developments and exchanged Nowruz greetings, the Kurdish Presidency said on Sunday.

According to a statement, Barzani received a message from Fidan marking the occasion, in which he described Nowruz as a “symbol of hope and a shared cultural tradition” across the region, expressing hope that the holiday would strengthen friendship, solidarity, and shared values, while referring to growing regional challenges.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی پەیامێکی پیرۆزبایی لە وەزیری دەرەوەی تورکیاوە پێگەیشتhttps://t.co/eTriIaUw18 pic.twitter.com/XilKNR5SR6 — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) March 22, 2026

Fidan also extended wishes for a year of peace and prosperity to Barzani and the people of the Kurdistan Region.

Nowruz, observed annually on March 21, marks the Kurdish New Year and symbolizes renewal and the arrival of spring.

Read more: Iraqi Kurdistan mark Nowruz with limited celebrations