Iran threatens “crushing defeat” for US incursion

Shafaq News- Tehran

On Sunday, Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya military headquarters warned that any ground incursion or infiltration into its territory would face a “crushing and humiliating defeat,” as the deadline set by US President Donald Trump to reach an agreement and reopen the Strait of Hormuz expires on April 6.

In a statement, the headquarters added that US forces attempted to rescue a pilot after a fighter jet went down inside Iran, affirming that Iranian forces targeted aircraft involved in the operation, forcing two military transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters to make emergency landings south of Isfahan.

US President Donald Trump previously cautioned that Washington will target Iran’s energy facilities and bridges if Tehran refuses to sign a deal ending the war. A Washington Post report said the US military has drafted a “high-risk plan” to seize Iran’s uranium stockpile, potentially deploying hundreds or thousands of troops in a complex ground operation.

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