Iran targets Israeli F-16 as Israel reports strikes on missile sites in Tehran

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Saturday that its air defenses targeted a third Israeli F-16 fighter jet over central Iran, as the confrontation with the United States and Israel entered its 22nd day.

In a statement, the IRGC explained that its Aerospace Force engaged the aircraft at 03:45 a.m. using advanced air defense systems. It added that its forces destroyed more than 200 aerial targets during the first three weeks of the conflict, including drones, cruise missiles, refueling aircraft, and advanced fighter jets, highlighting “improved detection and interception” capabilities.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, said intelligence-guided overnight airstrikes in Tehran hit dozens of sites, including an IRGC complex used to produce ballistic missile components, a storage facility, and a defense ministry complex responsible for manufacturing rocket fuel, aiming to degrade Iran’s missile production capacity.