Iran strikes US assets, Israel in Operation True Promise 4 wave 82

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday launched the 82nd wave of Operation True Promise 4, striking Israel and US-linked sites across the Middle East.

Israeli media said cluster munition fragments fell in central areas, injuring several people. A multi-warhead missile struck a residential area in Tel Aviv, causing damage, while debris hit a building in Kafr Qasim, with fears of people trapped. Air defense failures were reported during the attack.

Meanwhile, Israel struck areas near Isfahan, with Iranian outlets reporting damage in residential zones.

Iran is reinforcing defenses on Kharg Island, deploying air defense systems and military units amid concerns over a possible US ground operation, according to US media. The US 82nd Airborne Division has also been placed on alert for potential deployment.

Still, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran is engaged in ongoing peace talks, while Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, continue to deny negotiations. The White House warned it would intensify attacks if Iran rejects US terms.