Iran’s Supreme Leader mourns IRGC naval commander killed in US-Israeli strike

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on Monday described the killing of IRGC Navy commander Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, “after years of jihad,” as “a badge of honor” for Bushehr province and Iran’s armed forces.

In a statement, Khamenei vowed that the naval forces would continue their path “with greater strength and cohesion.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) earlier confirmed Tangsiri’s death, after the Israeli army said last Thursday that it had killed him in an airstrike targeting the coastal city of Bandar Abbas.

Tangsiri, appointed commander of the IRGC Navy in 2018, was one of Iran’s most prominent military figures, known for overseeing asymmetric naval operations and the development of fast boats, drones, and maritime missile systems. He was sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2019 and was involved in the 2016 detention of 10 US sailors in the Gulf.