Khamenei urges Hamas to enhance media strategy, dismisses US threats

Shafaq News / On Saturday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Hamas to integrate propaganda efforts alongside its military operations, while downplaying recent US threats against Iran.

According to Iranian media, Ayatollah Khamenei met with a Hamas delegation, stating, “The Palestinian resistance has not only defeated Israel but also the United States,” emphasizing that “the occupation forces [Israel] have failed to achieve any of their objectives despite the war lasting more than a year.”

Khamenei praised Hamas’s negotiating delegation, describing their efforts in achieving a ceasefire agreement as a significant accomplishment. He stressed that "the Islamic world has a duty to support and assist the Palestinian people."

He also underscored the importance of cultural and media planning alongside military activities and Gaza’s reconstruction, stating that “the Palestinian resistance has excelled in media and propaganda and should continue this approach to strengthen international support.”

Regarding recent US threats, Khamenei dismissed their significance, asserting that “such threats have no impact on the mindset of our nation, officials, activists, and youth.”