Iran’s Supreme Leader makes first public appearance since Israel-Iran war

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared publicly on Saturday evening for the first time since the recent 12-day confrontation between Iran and Israel, attending Ashura night mourning rituals at the Imam Khomeini Hosseiniya in Tehran.

Footage circulated by Iranian state media showed Khamenei entering the venue as attendees—including men, women, and children—stood and chanted in his support.

His appearance follows a period of public absence that fueled speculation, particularly after he missed the traditional mourning ceremony on the eve of the seventh of Muharram—an event he regularly attended in previous years. Iranian media noted that, unlike previous occasions, government officials were invited to this year’s ceremonies despite Khamenei not appearing publicly at earlier gatherings.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz publicly stated that Tel Aviv had contemplated the assassination of Khamenei during the conflict but ultimately concluded there was "no opportunity" to do so at that time.