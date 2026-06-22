Iran's Ghalibaf unveils joint mechanism to oversee Lebanon ceasefire

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, announced on Monday the establishment of a coordination center aimed at facilitating the return of displaced Lebanese residents and overseeing the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon.

Speaking to reporters, Ghalibaf said negotiations held in Switzerland produced understandings and joint mechanisms with the United States “regarding guarantees for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“The parties also agreed to establish a communication channel to address any issues or incidents related to the Strait of Hormuz.”

Ghalibaf stressed that the restrictions on Iran's oil and petrochemical exports had been temporarily lifted pending a final agreement, adding that arrangements had been made for meetings between himself and US Vice President JD Vance when necessary to monitor implementation of the memorandum of understanding and resolve any disputes.

He further stated that the newly established Lebanon coordination center would support efforts to enable Lebanese civilians to return to their homes and facilitate the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory.

Earlier,Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israeli troops will remain in the “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon ''for as long as necessary,'' arguing that Tel Aviv must retain full freedom to act against any perceived threat.

US-Iran talks concluded in Switzerland on Sunday with the Lebanese file at the top of the agenda. Both sides agreed to form a “de-confliction cell” aimed at ending military operations in Lebanon. Tehran has repeatedly stressed that addressing the situation is essential to moving forward with the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Hezbollah, meanwhile, placed full responsibility for ceasefire violations on Israel, urging the United States and other countries to push for compliance.