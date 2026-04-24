Iran’s Araghchi to begin regional tour from Islamabad

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will begin a regional tour that includes visits to Pakistan, Oman, and Russia, the state news agency IRNA said on Friday, adding that the tour aims to hold bilateral consultations and discuss ongoing regional developments.

Iranian and Pakistani media reported that Araghchi is expected to arrive in Islamabad later on Friday for talks, with the possibility of announcing a new round of negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

US President Donald Trump declared the extension of a ceasefire that began on April 8 without setting a deadline.

Islamabad had been expected to host a new round of talks between US and Iranian delegations in recent days, but the discussions did not take place following an escalation between the two sides.