Iran’s Aragchi: No final agreement with IAEA

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the entry of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors into Iran was authorized by the Supreme National Security Council.

In an address before the Parliamentary National Security Committee, Araghchi clarified that no final agreement has yet been reached on a new framework for cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

He pointed to recent remarks by IAEA officials regarding inspector access, stressing that under Iranian law—passed by the parliament—any cooperation with the agency must be approved by the National Security Council.

Araghchi confirmed that the council had now approved monitoring of the fuel replacement at Bushehr nuclear power plant, underscoring that all cooperation with the IAEA would proceed strictly within the legal boundaries set by parliament and “in alignment with the interests of the Iranian people.”

Earlier, the IAEA called on Iran to restore cooperation with international inspectors and “clarify critical aspects of its nuclear program.”

IAEA’s Director General Rafael Grossi highlighted Tehran’s willingness to restart limited technical discussions with the organization, expressing hope that “on-site monitoring by inspectors could resume before the end of the year.”