Iran reimposes airspace ban

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran reinstated, on Wednesday, a ban on international transit flights through its central and western airspace, reversing a brief reopening announced just one day earlier.

The Ministry of Roads and Urban Development said the Civil Aviation Organization’s Coordination Committee ordered the closure following new security assessments.

Flights to and from Iran’s northern, southern, and western regions — including Tehran and Tabriz — will remain grounded until Thursday at 2:00 p.m. local time (GMT+3:30), with only routes over eastern Iran remaining open.

On June 13, Israel struck Iranian territory, prompting Iranian missile attacks on Tel Aviv. Nine days later, the United States hit Iranian nuclear sites, triggering an Iranian counterstrike on Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar. A US-brokered ceasefire paused the escalation on June 24 after 12 days of cross-border attacks.