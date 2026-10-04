Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has responded to the latest US proposal, which largely repeats Washington’s previous positions on nuclear issues, while Tehran wants negotiations to focus on restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei announced on Sunday.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing, Baqaei said Tehran had conveyed its position to Qatari mediators during a brief stopover in Doha, demanding an end to US interference with Iranian commercial shipping and the lifting of sanctions under the June 17 Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. The agreement established a temporary framework for ending military operations across several fronts, including Lebanon, lifting the maritime blockade and reopening the strategic waterway.

Baqaei also called for the removal of additional sanctions imposed since the agreement and confirmed that Iran had addressed Washington’s concerns during the meeting with Qatari mediators, with further details to be communicated. He denied that the nuclear issue had been discussed during negotiations in New York, explaining that Tehran had instead presented its conditions through a seven-day proposal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received Washington’s response to the seven-day proposal through Qatari mediators in Doha on Tuesday, after presenting the plan to US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during indirect talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on September 22. Under the proposal, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume nuclear negotiations within a week in exchange for Washington lifting its naval blockade, removing restrictions on Iranian oil sales and restoring a regional ceasefire.