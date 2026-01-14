Iran missile stockpile grew after Israel war, IRGC says

Shafaq News– Tehran

Iran has expanded its missile stockpile and repaired damage from its 12-day conflict with Israel last year, Iranian media outlets cited Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) aerospace commander, Majid Mousavi, as saying on Wednesday.

The remarks come amid nationwide protests in Iran since Dec. 28, sparked by economic strain, before spreading nationwide. Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said at least 2,571 people have been killed.

Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel of seeking to destabilize the country. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said protests began peacefully but turned violent after the “infiltration of armed groups.” US President Donald Trump has warned Tehran against using “lethal force” against protesters, saying there would be “serious consequences” if demonstrators were killed.

