Iran launches tenth wave of strikes on Israel

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday evening, Iran launched the tenth phase of Operation True Promise 3 in its fifth day.

The Operation, carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), involved launching ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles toward Israeli targets, according to Iranian media.

Earlier, the Israeli military detected launches targeting Tel Aviv and surrounding areas. Army Radio reported the tracking of ten projectiles, while the Home Front Command issued emergency alerts and activated sirens across central Israel.

This is a breaking story...