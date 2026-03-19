Iran hits Israel's Ben Gurion Airport and Channel 13 with missiles and drones

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday launched the 64th wave of missile attacks targeting Israel, including Ben Gurion Airport, as part of its ongoing “True Promise 4” campaign.

In a statement, the IRGC said the strikes targeted central and northern Israel, identifying Ben Gurion Airport as a hub for troop gatherings, military and logistical operations, and refueling infrastructure. It also reported strikes in Haifa, including refinery facilities and troop concentration areas, as well as locations in Rishon LeZion, using missile systems such as Qadr, Emad, Kheibar Shekan, and multi-warhead Khorramshahr missiles.

The group further claimed it “precisely” targeted the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet with medium-range liquid- and solid-fuel missiles and described the operation as ongoing and “successful,” framing it as a “minimal” response to Israeli and US actions and the deaths of Iranian civilians and military personnel. Separately, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces are “destroying Iranian naval targets that threaten international shipping in and near the Strait of Hormuz,” without confirming the IRGC’s claim.

U.S. forces are destroying Iranian naval targets that threaten international shipping in and near the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/qR6FJyI5ZS — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 19, 2026

Meanwhile, Iran’s army said it carried out drone strikes targeting the Israeli Ministry of Internal Security in Jerusalem, Channel 13 television in Tel Aviv, and facilities linked to ground forces at the Arar base near the Lebanese and Syrian borders. The army described the ministry as a center for crisis management, the television network as a key media outlet involved in “psychological operations, including censoring news about Iran and allied forces,” adding that it used loitering attack drones in retaliation for the deaths of the crew of the destroyer Dena and Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib.

Casualties and the extent of material damage remain unclear, and Israeli authorities have yet to comment.

The Israeli army said it continues a sustained campaign to target Basij forces and infrastructure, adding that it struck a member of the unit on Wednesday while he guarded a base in western Iran.