Iran names new secretary of security council after Larijani’s death

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran appointed former Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, succeeding Ali Larijani, Iranian media said on Thursday.

Dehghan currently heads the Mostazafan Foundation, one of Iran’s largest economic institutions.

Earlier this week Iran’s Supreme National Security Council announced the death of Larijani in a US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran, along with his son, Morteza, Basij commander Gholam Reza Soleimani, and the assistant for security affairs at the council Alireza Bayat.