Shell assesses damage in Qatar energy facilities after Iranian strikes

Shafaq News- Doha

Shell is assessing damage caused by Iranian strikes on facilities in Qatar, the company said on Thursday.

In a statement, Shell indicated that the assessment includes the Pearl gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant in Ras Laffan, which was hit by Iranian missiles, adding that it is coordinating with QatarEnergy to determine the extent of damage to other facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City.

The Pearl GTL facility, which produces about 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 1.6 billion standard cubic feet of gas, was already operating at reduced capacity due to export constraints linked to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Shell confirmed that one of its two processing trains was damaged in the March 18 attack, prompting a full shutdown of the plant to assess the impact.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Interior Ministry announced that all fires in Ras Laffan industrial city had been brought under control, confirming no casualties despite damage to facilities.

الدفاع المدني يسيطر بالكامل على جميع الحرائق في منطقة راس لفان الصناعية دون تسجيل أي إصابات، مع استمرار أعمال التبريد والتأمين في المواقع، فيما تتولى مجموعة المتفجرات التابعة لقوة الأمن الداخلي (لخويا) تنفيذ مهامها في التعامل مع أي أجزاء خطرة. #الداخلية_قطر — وزارة الداخلية - قطر (@MOI_Qatar) March 19, 2026

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned residents near key energy facilities in Qatar, including Mesaieed and Ras Laffan, as well as sites in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, following attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure.