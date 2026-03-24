Qatar denies mediating between Iran and US, urges diplomatic solutions

Shafaq News- Doha

Qatar is not playing any direct role in mediation between Iran and the United States, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed al-Ansari, said on Tuesday, stressing that the country’s position remains focused on supporting resolving conflicts through diplomatic means.

In a statement, Al-Ansari said Qatar’s priority is to safeguard national sovereignty and enhance security, noting that “dialogue remains the most effective way to address crises, particularly with neighboring countries.”

The statement also reiterated Qatar’s condemnation of any attacks targeting energy facilities domestically or across the region, emphasizing, “such infrastructure is vital for civilian needs and must be protected from threats.”

Earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf denied that any negotiations had taken place with the United States, describing such reports as fake news aimed at manipulating financial and oil markets. Axios reported that the United States is in communication with Ghalibaf as part of efforts to explore a path toward de-escalation with Tehran. The outlet cited US sources as saying there are attempts to arrange a meeting this week in Pakistan, bringing together Ghalibaf and several American officials, including US Vice President J.D. Vance, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.