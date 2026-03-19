Hezbollah ramps up attacks, Israel pounds southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Middle East

Hezbollah on Thursday launched multiple rocket barrages at northern Israeli targets, including Kiryat Shmona, Israeli military sites, and troop positions.

In a series of statements, the group said the attacks also targeted Israeli positions near the border, including sites opposite Aita Al-Shaab, Al-Odaysah, and Houla, as part of ongoing cross-border engagements.

Israel responded with intensive airstrikes across southern Lebanon, hitting Bint Jbeil, Al-Khiam, Kfarhamam, Al-Rihan, Arnoun, and Al-Taybeh, while artillery shelling struck several border areas. RT said Israeli forces struck its media crew in southern Lebanon, injuring two journalists, describing the attack as deliberate despite visible press markings.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military claimed that it killed around 20 Hezbollah fighters in the past 24 hours and destroyed multiple military sites linked to the group.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports 968 killed and 2,432 wounded since Israeli strikes began on March 2, while Israel says 3,924 people have been injured since the war started.