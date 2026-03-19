PMF suffers 160 casualties in ongoing strikes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

More than 160 members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have been killed or wounded in US-Israeli strikes targeting their positions across Baghdad and other provinces, Hadi al-Amiri, head of the Badr Organization, said on Thursday.

In a statement, al-Amiri condemned the “aggressive attacks” on PMF sites, saying the forces continue to operate to maintain security and stability.

He called on Iraq’s government, parliament, and the foreign ministry to take immediate action to stop the strikes, adding that the attacks have so far resulted in over 60 killed and 100 wounded among PMF personnel.