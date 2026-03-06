Iran fires missile barrage at Israel as strike hits Iranian Red Crescent building

Shafaq News- Tehran

On Friday, Iran launched a barrage of missiles toward Israel, including Tel Aviv, the Israeli army said, as the war involving the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other entered its seventh day.

The Israeli military said the launches triggered emergency alerts sent directly to mobile phones in affected areas, prompting the Home Front Command to instruct people to enter protected spaces and follow safety guidance.

בתום הערכת מצב, פיקוד העורף הפיץ הנחייה כי ניתן לצאת מהמרחב המוגן, יש להמשיך ולשהות בסמיכות למרחבים המוגנים ברחבי הארץ.הנכם מתבקשים להמשיך ולהישמע להנחיות פיקוד העורף ולהנחיות שמופצות אליכם — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 6, 2026

Israeli media reported that air-raid sirens sounded across central Israel, including the Sharon region and parts of the occupied West Bank. Explosions were heard during the barrage, with at least five missiles intercepted over Tel Aviv while others reportedly fell in open areas. No injuries were immediately reported, while strict military censorship remains in place, preventing the publication of footage or images that could reveal impact locations or damage.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported explosions in the northwestern city of Mahabad that damaged parts of the Iranian Red Crescent building —a humanitarian organization providing emergency assistance— injuring one employee who was transferred to a medical center.

Authorities in Iran’s Fars province reported that a strike on a residential district in Shiraz killed 20 civilians and injured 30 others. According to Iran’s Martyrs Foundation, 1,332 people have been killed across the country since the start of the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, including women and children.

Separately, the deputy security governor of Isfahan said Iranian air defenses shot down two Israeli Heron drones overnight while responding to what he described as US–Israeli attacks.