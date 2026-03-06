Al-Nujaba accuses Iraqi informant of leaking resistance data

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Friday, Akram Al-Kaabi, Secretary-General of Harakat Al-Nujaba, one of Iraq’s prominent armed factions, warned about an Iraqi informant accused of leaking information about the “resistance” to Cypriot and Jordanian intelligence services.

In a statement posted on X, Al-Kaabi also criticized “attempts by some to curry favor with the Americans,” adding that Washington would use them to advance its goals before abandoning them.

Since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28, US forces and Iran-allied Iraqi factions have been trading strikes. The armed groups claimed 29 operations yesterday against US targets.