Israel strikes Hamas finance office in Beirut

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli military said Friday it struck the office of Issam Hashan, head of Hamas’ fundraising unit in Lebanon, as Israeli warplanes carried out heavy air raids across Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Earlier today, Israeli jets launched intense strikes on several areas in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital. Initial reports said at least one person was killed and several others wounded, while rescue and civil defense teams continued searching the targeted sites.

The attacks hit the neighborhoods of al-Jamous and Bir al-Abed, two areas considered among Hezbollah’s main strongholds in Beirut. Israeli aircraft also carried out additional strikes in southern Lebanon, including Khirbet Selm, al-Qouzah, and Hanin, where two separate raids were reported.