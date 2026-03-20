Iran fires 67th missile and drone wave at US and Israeli targets

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran launched its 67th wave of missile and drone attacks on Friday under Operation True Promise 4, targeting US- and Israeli-linked sites, as the confrontation between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other entered its 21st day.

In a statement carried by Tasnim News Agency, the IRGC said the strikes targeted US military assets in the region, including Ali Al-Salem base, aerospace drone command units, aircraft maintenance hangars, helicopter support and equipment depots, Global Coalition operations centers, early-warning missile defense radar systems, and locations where American forces are stationed at “Al-Wafa base.”

While dedicating the operations to the IRGC spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naeini, who was killed by a recent Israeli strike, the IRGC also claimed attacks on Israeli military infrastructure, including satellite centers, radar installations, and air defense systems across central, southern, and northern areas.

In Kuwait, where Ali Al-Salem base is located, the army said its air defenses were intercepting “hostile missile and drone attacks,” noting that explosion sounds heard across the country were the result of interception operations.

تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية.تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.… pic.twitter.com/XDqaM9az5W — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) March 20, 2026

The Israeli military confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel, adding that defense systems were intercepting the threat. Emergency alerts instructed people to enter protected spaces, before authorities later allowed them to leave following a situational assessment.

צה"ל זיהה כי לפני זמן קצר שוגרו טילים מאיראן לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל. מערכות ההגנה פועלות ליירט את האיום. בדקות האחרונות פיקוד העורף הפיץ הנחייה מקדימה ישירות לטלפונים הניידים באזורים הרלוונטיים.הציבור מתבקש לגלות אחריות ולפעול על פי ההנחיות - הן מצילות חיים.יש להיכנס למרחבים… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 20, 2026

The extent of casualties and material damage remains unclear.