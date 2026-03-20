Iran IRGC spokesperson killed in Israeli strike

Shafaq News- Tehran

The spokesperson of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, was killed early Friday in an Israeli strike inside Iran.

IRGC Spokesman Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini martyred in US-Israeli aggressionFollow: https://t.co/mLGcUTS2ei pic.twitter.com/IoqtGWbMLO — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 20, 2026

During the ongoing war involving Israel and the United States against Iran, several senior Iranian officials have been killed in targeted strikes, most notably Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani.

Earlier, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, urged President Masoud Pezeshkian to address the security gap left by the killing of Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib in a previous Israeli strike targeting a sovereign site.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has explicitly stated that Israel will continue to target and "eliminate any senior Iranian official" without the need for additional approval.