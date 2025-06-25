Iran extends airspace closure amid security concerns

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iranian authorities extended the suspension of all flights, domestic and international, until 2:00 pm local time on Thursday, citing ongoing emergency conditions linked to recent regional developments.

Majid Akhavan, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, announced the continued closure, stating that the decision aims to ensure the safety of passengers and aviation operations.

Speaking to Tasnim News Agency, Akhavan clarified that the measure was taken under Air Navigation Notice No. 19 (NOTAM) following recent security developments.

He urged the citizens not to go to airports and to rely exclusively on official sources for updates.

Several countries, including Iraq, have resumed air traffic after deeming it safe to do so, following temporary closures prompted by the outbreak of hostilities between Iran and Israel.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump declared that Iran and Israel had agreed to a “full ceasefire”, marking the official end of a 12-day war between the two nations.