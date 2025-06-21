Iran escalates against Israel with 19th strike wave and Dimona threat

Shafaq News/ Tehran launched the 19th wave of its True Promise 3 campaign against Tel Aviv on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed, as warnings to strike Israel’s Dimona nuclear power plant mount.

In a brief statement, the IRGC said the latest wave included a large number of drones targeting northern and southern Israel, marking a continued escalation in Iran’s direct military response.

The announcement came amid growing threats from senior Iranian officials. Speaking to Al Jazeera, a high-ranking Iranian official cautioned that Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility could become a “legitimate target” if the Israeli war enters a more complex phase.

He further noted that the Iranian strikes had already dealt significant damage, accusing the Israeli army of deliberately hiding the extent of its losses. “We have yet to deploy our most advanced missiles—but we will, without a doubt.”

The official explained that his country’s strategy hinges on depleting Israel’s interceptor missile stockpiles through sustained, calculated attacks. “We have detailed intelligence on their air defense capacity and are systematically wearing it down.”

He also warned that any direct US involvement would trigger a broader regional conflict and expose American interests in the Middle East to “serious danger.” According to the official, targeting US bases in the region would be “easier than hitting Israel’s heartland.”

Meanwhile, Colonel Iman Tajik, spokesperson for Operation True Promise 3, delivered a sharp message to Israelis: “Flee [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s quagmire—your death is inevitable.”