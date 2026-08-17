Iran dismisses US MoU deadline, warns military remains ready

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Monday rejected the 60-day deadline under its June Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States as binding, arguing that Washington had failed to meet its own commitments.

Speaking at his weekly news conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei maintained that Tehran would not accept being placed under time pressure and that it would act in line with its national interests, stressing that Iran's armed forces remained ready to respond.

He attributed the breakdown in negotiations to continuous US breaches of the MoU, while accusing other parties of obstructing the talks.

The dispute extends beyond the negotiations themselves, with Washington and Tehran divided over Iran's nuclear program, US sanctions, navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and wider security issues involving Iran's regional influence and military capabilities.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Baqaei characterized the negotiations as complex, blaming Washington's "illegal actions" for insecurity in the strategic waterway.

"Iran and Oman are continuing their own discussions regarding their sovereignty over the maritime gateway," he noted, adding that the two countries were working closely to finalize a memorandum and reach a final agreement on maritime traffic.

Regarding relations with neighboring states, Baqaei affirmed that Iran respected their sovereignty but accused some governments of allowing their territory and resources to be used for attacks against Iran. “Relations with Qatar remain stable,’’ Baqaei maintained, arguing that recent developments over the fate of three Iranian military pilots would not damage ties between Tehran and Doha.

The United States is preparing new economic measures against Iran, according to US officials cited by Axios, as Washington seeks to pressure Tehran and bring it back to the negotiating table. The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran is considering possible responses to the latest developments, including targeting internet cables and fomenting unrest abroad.

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