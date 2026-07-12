Iran denies attack on Bushehr nuclear plant

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) on Sunday dismissed reports of a US strike on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, confirming that the facility is fully intact.

The Organization noted that the plant is operating under "safe, stable and normal" conditions, with all units and facilities functioning normally.

Earlier today, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA), citing Bushehr Governor Mohammad Mozaffari, reported that ten US strikes targeted four sites in the southern province, with no casualties documented.

Located on Iran's Gulf coast, Bushehr is the country's first and largest nuclear power plant. It was built with Russian technical assistance.

The United States and Iran have exchanged attacks in recent days, with Washington striking more than 300 targets inside Iran, while Tehran retaliated against US military bases in Gulf states and Jordan. The two sides have accused each other of violating the June 17 memorandum of understanding that ended hostilities between them.

Read more: US, Iran trade strikes after Tehran recloses Strait of Hormuz