Iran claims missile strike on US carrier Abraham Lincoln

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s military on Wednesday said it hit the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with multiple coastal cruise missiles.

State media quoted navy commander Admiral Shahram Irani as saying the carrier’s movements are under constant surveillance, adding that Iranian forces “maintain control” over the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf.

The USS Abraham Lincoln would face further “crushing attacks” once it enters the range of Iran’s missile systems.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has yet to comment, though it has previously denied similar Iranian claims of targeting the carrier.