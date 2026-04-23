Iran begins collecting transit fees from ships in the Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has begun collecting fees from ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Ali Reza Salimi, a member of the presidium of Iran’s Parliament, said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Central Bank also announced that it has received the transit payments, clarifying that it deposited them as cash rather than in cryptocurrency.

US President Donald Trump said the United States has full control over the Strait of Hormuz, adding that no ship can enter or leave the Strait “without the approval of the United States Navy.”