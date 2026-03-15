Iran begins 54th missile wave against Israel under True Promise 4

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran on Sunday launched the 54th missile wave of Operation True Promise 4 against Israel, using the Sejjil ballistic missile for the first time since the war began, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

The IRGC said in a statement that forces fired heavy Khorramshahr missiles with two-ton warheads, along with Kheibar Shekan, Qadr and Emad missiles targeting Israeli command centers, military infrastructure and troop concentrations.

Fragments from an Iranian missile, Israeli media reported, struck a residential building housing offices linked to the US consulate in Israel, causing damage.

The barrage came as Israel faces growing shortages of interceptor missiles used to counter Iranian ballistic attacks. Israeli outlets reported that the United States has established an air bridge to supply ammunition to Israel, with shipments arriving in recent days as Israeli forces continue strikes on Iran.

Israeli forces have fired more than 11,000 munitions at targets in Iran since the war began nearly three weeks ago, according to Israeli media. The Israeli government has also approved a $9.5 billion increase in the defense budget, partly funded by a 3% reduction in spending across other ministries, to sustain the war effort.