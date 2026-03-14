Iran arrests nearly 30 ‘operatives’, confiscates Starlink devices

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran arrested 27 people accused of security-related activities across the country on Saturday, as the US-Israel-Iran war continues.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said 13 individuals were detained with three Starlink satellite terminals in their possession. Iranian authorities have repeatedly restricted the service, which provides internet access outside state-controlled networks.

Earlier, Iranian security forces dismantled an armed group in Khuzestan province, arresting six members accused of links to “hostile entities” abroad, including the United States and Israel. According to local media, authorities seized firearms, four improvised explosive devices prepared for detonation, and equipment used to manufacture explosives.