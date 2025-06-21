Iran detains 22 over alleged Mossad links

Shafaq News/ Iranian security forces detained 22 individuals in Qom on charges of espionage for Israel’s Mossad, Iranian state media reported on Saturday.

Local outlets said the suspects were involved in intelligence operations on behalf of the Israeli agency.

Notably, authorities earlier detained 54 alleged “pro-Israel elements” in Khuzestan, 30 others in Hamadan, and a man in Tehran accused of transmitting coordinates of Iranian air defense sites to a foreign agency via WhatsApp.

The arrests coincide with the ninth consecutive day of open conflict between Iran and Israel. Tehran has long accused Mossad of orchestrating assassinations, sabotage attacks, and cyber operations inside Iran.